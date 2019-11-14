Groups rally for alternatives to incarceration

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of the most divisive measures in New York State is set to go into effect in a couple of months: criminal justice reform.

Starting January 1, criminals who commit certain offenses will no longer be held on bail.

On Thursday, advocates in support of the new law gathered at the Capitol to push for an increase in pretrial services and alternatives to incarceration. They want to see the state invest in community-based social programs that can help people meet their pretrial requirements.

“As a state, we must pivot away from a system that is motivated by punishment and retribution and move toward one that is based on rehabilitation and accountability,” Melanie Trimble with the NY Civil Liberties Union said.

Several law enforcement and county leaders have come out with major concerns with the new law. They said it was rushed through the legislature.