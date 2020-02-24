Groups bring awareness about new voting machines

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Voting rights groups in New York gathered on Monday to bring attention to voting machines that make it harder for certain New Yorkers to vote.

They said the ExpressVote XL is a touch screen machine that poses challenges for disabled voters. Assemblymember Catalina Cruz said there are too many questions surrounding the use of the machines.

“Ultimately, we may agree that it is not the right machine for our city, but until we have all of those questions answered, until we know that this machine is going to open up more access rather than hinder a person’s ability to exercise their right to vote, I have no intent of supporting anything like that,” she said.

Cruz said several machines during the last election were not working and caused security concerns for those who were voting.

