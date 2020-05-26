Group protests tourists coming to Lake Placid region

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some protesters are trying to discourage tourists from going to the Lake Placid region of New York. They’re worried about the spread of the coronavirus to rural communities.

Lake Placid businesses operated curbside service over the Memorial Day Weekend. But the silent protesters said they want to respectfully discourage tourism because they don’t want people from out of town to take resources from locals in a time of crisis or to spread the virus to people who may be compromised.

“It is too soon,” protester Kelly Lynn Thorsdottir said. “We are not against business. We are not against capitalism, but we are absolutely for responsible, humane, humane, opening of this and consideration.”

The protesters said they peacefully assembled because they care about their neighbors first.

Business owners said they need to keep moving forward and are reopening with safety protocols in place.

