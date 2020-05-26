LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some protesters are trying to discourage tourists from going to the Lake Placid region of New York. They’re worried about the spread of the coronavirus to rural communities.
Lake Placid businesses operated curbside service over the Memorial Day Weekend. But the silent protesters said they want to respectfully discourage tourism because they don’t want people from out of town to take resources from locals in a time of crisis or to spread the virus to people who may be compromised.
“It is too soon,” protester Kelly Lynn Thorsdottir said. “We are not against business. We are not against capitalism, but we are absolutely for responsible, humane, humane, opening of this and consideration.”
The protesters said they peacefully assembled because they care about their neighbors first.
Business owners said they need to keep moving forward and are reopening with safety protocols in place.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Group protests tourists coming to Lake Placid region
- NHL Commissioner: Regular season over, 24-team playoff in 2 cities
- DEC releases virtual Hudson River wildlife and environment lessons for students
- Gillibrand calls for gun violence prevention funding
- Trump accused of ‘weaponizing’ COVID response to split immigrant families