Grocery store employees muscling through pandemic

(NEWS10) — Grocery stores across New York State are feeling the pressure of the pandemic. Store employees are deemed essential, but long hours and long lines are taking a toll.

“Being compassionate for everyone else, you kind of give yourself the back seat, and it can be kind of tough,” grocery store manager Beth Frederick said. “And I have older parents at home, so I do get worried about getting it and passing it along to my dad, who has respiratory issues.”

Workers want you to remember that while shelves may be bare and lines are long, they’re doing the best they can for their community.

“We’re not nurses; we’re not doctors, but we’re helping keep your family fed. We’re getting your prescriptions. We’re helping you take care of regular, every day stuff. Just kind of there to make things seem somewhat normal. We’re just trying to do the best we can.”

