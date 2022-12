SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York National Guard has a new Command Chief Warrant Officer. Mark Shumway, of Greenwich, is now Chief Warrant Officer 5.

He is taking over for Jacqueline O’Keefe, who served as Command Chief Warrant Officer since 2018. She is retiring after more than 38 years in the military.

O’Keefe received several awards from Gov. Kathy Hochul as well as Pres. Joe Biden for her exceptional service.