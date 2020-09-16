Grandmother and grandchildren arrested in conjunction with a home break-in

New York News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDES, N.Y. (WIVT) — A grandmother and her grandchildren were arrested in relation to a home break-in last month.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a seasonal homeowner saying that his house in Andes had been forced into and a garden tractor had been stolen.

Deputies say they later discovered the stolen tractor taken apart at a neighboring residence and arrested four children aged 11, 12, 13, and 14.

The children’s grandmother, 61-year-old Kathleen Shaffer was also arrested. She was allegedly made aware of the robbery and allowed the children to continue dismantling the tractor.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report