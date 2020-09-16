Grandmother and grandchildren arrested in conjunction with a home break-in

ANDES, N.Y. (WIVT) — A grandmother and her grandchildren were arrested in relation to a home break-in last month.
The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a seasonal homeowner saying that his house in Andes had been forced into and a garden tractor had been stolen.
Deputies say they later discovered the stolen tractor taken apart at a neighboring residence and arrested four children aged 11, 12, 13, and 14.
The children’s grandmother, 61-year-old Kathleen Shaffer was also arrested. She was allegedly made aware of the robbery and allowed the children to continue dismantling the tractor.
