Governor’s proposal could impact fair vendors

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — County fairs across New York State are seeing potential problems with the Governor’s plan to extend the beginning of the New York State fair.

Eight county fairs in the state run in the time leading up to the State Fair in Syracuse. The Altamont Fair in Albany County runs from August 18 through August 23. If the State Fair adds five days to the beginning, vendors who normally attend both fairs would have to make a choice.

It could also impact vendors at the Erie County Fair near Buffalo with overlapping three days.

“It impacts livestock exhibitors; it impacts the business model of people who plan on that revenue,” Erie County Fair CEO and Manager Jessica Underberg said. “So if they have to choose between us and the State Fair, that’s a significant decrease one way or the other — whichever fair they choose in their revenue.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to add five days to the front end of the State Fair to have it start on August 21. No decision has been made, yet.

Adding extra days at the end of the fair is not likely since that cuts into the beginning of school across the state.