COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Association of Counties held its annual legislative conference this week. Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke at the dinner banquet.

The governor used her speech as an opportunity to promote her $216 billion budget proposal. Both the New York State Senate and House passed their one-house budgets on Monday to help kick-off negotiations.

The governor touted the billions she’s hoping to invest in infrastructure, healthcare and cybersecurity. She also mentioned increased gas prices but did not talk about suspending the gas tax. A proposal appears in the Senate budget but not the Assembly version.

Hochul said things may get worse before they get better.

“Were gonna see inflation continue to go up so our residents who have been through so much have to steel themselves for the next phase of what’s to come,” she said.

The governor promised an on-time budget, or as close to on-time as possible, so counties will know how much funding they will receive from the state to set up their own budget plans. The budget is due at midnight on April 1.