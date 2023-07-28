ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday the appointment of Blake Washington as New York State Budget Director. Washington, who currently serves as Secretary to the State Assembly Ways and Means Committee, will begin his tenure this summer.

Washington is preceded in the position by Robert Megna, who was appointed to serve as interim budget director back in late February. He previously served as Director of Budget Studies and as a legislative budget analyst.

“During this critical period for our state’s future, I’m looking forward to having Blake Washington on my team as we work to craft another budget that serves the needs of all New Yorkers,” said Governor Hochul. “With years of public service and a deep knowledge of the budget process, Blake is the perfect leader to take the helm at the Division of the Budget. I’m grateful to my friend Bob Megna for his extraordinary work and sage advice this year and look forward to seeing his continued leadership at the Rockefeller Institute of Government.”

Washington lives in the Capital Region with his wife and daughter. He earned both his master’s and bachelor’s degrees from UAlbany.