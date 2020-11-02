Governor Cuomo’s daily COVID-19 briefings get the SNL treatment

(WETM) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefings got the Saturday Night Live treatment over the weekend with comedian John Mulaney recapping the months of briefings.
“A lot of people were binge-watching shows during quarantine. I watched a series that I absolutely loved. It was an hour-long dramedy called, ‘The Daily Press Conferences of Governor Andrew Cuomo.'”
Mullaney hit on everything New Yorkers have seen during Cuomo’s briefings, from his family issues, to his daughter’s boyfriend, to his energy announcing what day it is.
“I am worried that when the coronavirus is over that Cuomo won’t realize that his show is over.”
