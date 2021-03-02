Governor Cuomo’s approval rating plummets nearly a year into pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In an exclusive NEWS10 ABC/Emerson College Poll, New Yorkers are getting their first glimpse of where voters stand following two investigations into Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration.

“COVID in a sense is what created the COVID crisis for him, but at the same time it is the distraction that allows him to maybe rally the support that he still has left and bring it back into his camp,” said Emerson College Polling Director Spencer Kimball.

According to 700 voting New Yorkers, amid mounting criticism, Governor Cuomo might be down but he’s not out.

“He still has a base. He still has that female vote. He still has New York City,” Kimball said.

The NEWS10 ABC/Emerson College poll shows it will be a challenge for Governor Cuomo to win back New Yorkers who are split on whether they believe the state is on the right track.

When questioned if New York was on the right track, the results were split. 49.9 percent said the state was heading in the right direction and 50.1 percent said it was heading in the wrong direction.

“It looks like there’s still life left in this horse, but with that said losing half of your approval over seven months is going to make an impact on you,” Kimball said.

The governor’s approval in April was at a high of 71 percent.

The results of the poll, which span from March 1 to March 2, show a low of 38 percent.

With emergency powers that could be stripped as early as this week, there are also calls from within Governor Cuomo’s own party for him to resign.

People are divided on whether he should resign over sexual harassment allegations. But the results changed when people were asked about resigning over his nursing home scandal. There was an almost 10 percent gap between those who support and those who are against his resignation.

“In the next few weeks, if we see the bottom drop out and he loses the female support, then it becomes another question on whether he can last through his administration,” Kimball said.

When asked what issue was most important: vaccines, the nursing home investigation, or sexual harassment allegation, people overwhelmingly said vaccines at 61.9 percent. The nursing home investigation followed at 28 percent and the sexual harassment allegations were at 10 percent.

