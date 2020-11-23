Governor Cuomo receives Founders Award Emmy

NEW YORK (WYSR) — On Monday morning, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was honored with the Founders Award at the 48th International Emmy Awards. The award was presented by International Academy President and CEO Bruce Paisner, with help from Spike Lee, Rosie Perez, Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Billy Crystal, and Billy Joel in a special video.

“Last spring, when the virus was new and out of control, and the people of New York were frightened at its relentless spread. One man took it upon himself to use technology to spread reliable information and tell citizens what to do. Governor Cuomo’s daily press conferences were a whole new dimension in public education. He informed, he demanded, and he calmed people down. No one who saw it will easily forget it: The mountain, the boyfriend, the COVID test, and the gradually declining numbers. People everywhere saw them. I have a friend who got up every morning in Abu Dhabi and watched the Governor’s press conference of the day before on YouTube. I have many friends in California who admit that what they know, they know from Governor Cuomo and his explanations,” Paisner said in his remarks.

“You are the epitome of New York Tough,” Crystal said in the video.

“Governor Andrew Cuomo, you are the man.” Perez quipped.

“What an honor and pleasant surprise during these hard times. I thank the International Academy and Bruce Paisner for this incredible award. Thank you to all the members of the Academy. Your work has brought smiles and hope and relief for so many people during these difficult days,” Cuomo said. “Thank you. Thank you for this tremendous honor. Thank you for sharing your gifts with all of us. Give love, get love. We will get through this together, and we will be the stronger for it. Thank you.”