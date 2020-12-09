Governor Cuomo provides COVID-19 update for Dec. 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update on statewide COVID-19 Numbers for December 9. The Governor said the “Thanksgiving surge” is in full effect as new cases increase statewide.
According to Governor Cuomo the state is conducting three COVID-19 operations at once. Hospitals are managing under the “surge and flex” program as more cases are expected. Hospitals will now manage their own caseload and be prepared to shift patients before they’re admitted, to other hospitals that have a greater capacity.
Today’s data reported that yesterday 194,595 were tested and 5.44 percent were positive. 95 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 27,404.
Additional information from todays briefing is listed below:
- Test Results Reported – 194,595
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,993 (+158)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 747
- Hospital Counties – 53
- Number ICU – 952 (+46)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 521 (+28)
- Total Discharges – 89,089 (+505)
- Deaths – 95
- Total Deaths – 27,404
LATEST STORIES
- Albany County coronavirus update, December 10
- PHOTOS: Humpback whale spotted near Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor
- Buffalo teacher pleads guilty on drug trafficking and weapons charges
- Convalescent plasma is in demand, but how does it help COVID-19 patients?
- Taylor Swift releasing surprise album, sister record to ‘Folklore’