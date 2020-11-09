Governor Cuomo talks COVID-19 vaccine on ‘GMA’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- The New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) launched a new website Monday designed to help track coronavirus-related health and safety concerns in schools across New York State.

The website is reportedly intended to crowdsource reports of health and safety violations and concerns by school staff members, parents, and community members. It is said to include a mapping tool that shows district-be-district information reported to NYSUT in order to help community members easily identify issues in their region.