Governor Cuomo talks COVID-19 vaccine on ‘GMA’

NEW YORK (WSYR) — On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was on “Good Morning America” where he commented on COVID-19 and vaccine distribution.
GMA shared a clip on Twitter:
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Crash kills pedestrian on Route 7 in Rutland
- Augusta National Golf Club to fund Women’s golf program at Paine College
- Heart of Iron: Chris Nikic is first Ironman with Down Syndrome
- The 2 Degree Difference: 2020 Hurricane Season
- Patriot League-only basketball begins in January