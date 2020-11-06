Governor concerned about rising COVID-19 cases in WNY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — On Friday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a telephone conference with the media where he voiced his concern for rising COVID cases in Upstate New York, particularly in Erie, Monroe, and Onondaga counties. Those counties include the cities of Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse, respectively.
The cases in those three regions have been rising, and Cuomo is concerned about microclusters forming. He said he will meet with area leaders this weekend to come up with a plan to address the rising cases, and announce a strategy on Monday.
The positive infection rate in Western New York has gone from 1.5% to 2.8%. In the Finger Lakes region, the positive infection rate has gone from 1.7% to 2.6%. And in Central New York, the positive infection rate has gone from 1.1% to 2.2%. The majority of the rest of the state has been keeping their numbers flat, according to Cuomo.
Cuomo reminded individuals that their actions would affect their future.
“It’s all about individual action. If you take it seriously and act that way, you will be safer. If you are reckless, you will be less safe. If you believe there is no risk, you will be less safe. We are seeing that vividly,” Cuomo said of the rising numbers and the choices people are making.
Because of the rising COVID-19 numbers, Cuomo said that there would be no fans allowed at Bills Stadium any time soon. Cuomo said, however, that once the public health crisis was controlled, he would like to attend a game.
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,321 (+44)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 202
- Hospital Counties – 45
- Number ICU – 285 (+17)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 129 (+1)
- Total Discharges – 80,368 (+143)
- Deaths – 18
- Total Deaths – 25,910
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Capital Region
|1.2%
|1.3%
|1.7%
|Central New York
|2.7%
|2.1%
|2.5%
|Finger Lakes
|2.9%
|3.7%
|3.2%
|Long Island
|1.1%
|2.0%
|1.9%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.5%
|2.4%
|2.5%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.6%
|0.8%
|1.2%
|New York City
|1.3%
|1.6%
|1.9%
|North Country
|1.9%
|0.6%
|1.4%
|Southern Tier
|1.1%
|1.1%
|1.0%
|Western New York
|3.4%
|3.3%
|3.3%
Of the 522,021 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,942
|65
|Allegany
|414
|25
|Broome
|3,927
|43
|Cattaraugus
|591
|9
|Cayuga
|496
|10
|Chautauqua
|1,094
|13
|Chemung
|2,046
|50
|Chenango
|449
|6
|Clinton
|292
|4
|Columbia
|782
|8
|Cortland
|622
|9
|Delaware
|222
|9
|Dutchess
|5,710
|41
|Erie
|14,338
|215
|Essex
|213
|1
|Franklin
|114
|9
|Fulton
|372
|2
|Genesee
|450
|9
|Greene
|527
|4
|Hamilton
|19
|0
|Herkimer
|434
|10
|Jefferson
|260
|11
|Lewis
|171
|4
|Livingston
|393
|18
|Madison
|627
|11
|Monroe
|8,398
|161
|Montgomery
|292
|9
|Nassau
|51,164
|246
|Niagara
|2,274
|43
|NYC
|268,663
|1,203
|Oneida
|2,993
|47
|Onondaga
|6,257
|135
|Ontario
|778
|20
|Orange
|14,221
|86
|Orleans
|429
|7
|Oswego
|711
|22
|Otsego
|440
|3
|Putnam
|1,921
|25
|Rensselaer
|1,175
|14
|Rockland
|18,756
|73
|Saratoga
|1,503
|21
|Schenectady
|1,687
|21
|Schoharie
|120
|1
|Schuyler
|172
|6
|Seneca
|167
|4
|St. Lawrence
|461
|12
|Steuben
|1,176
|17
|Suffolk
|50,210
|177
|Sullivan
|1,882
|20
|Tioga
|792
|17
|Tompkins
|678
|3
|Ulster
|2,599
|11
|Warren
|475
|1
|Washington
|377
|16
|Wayne
|639
|17
|Westchester
|41,720
|178
|Wyoming
|230
|4
|Yates
|156
|3
Yesterday, 18 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,910. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Allegany
|2
|Cayuga
|1
|Dutchess
|2
|Kings
|4
|Nassau
|2
|Oneida
|2
|Onondaga
|1
|Queens
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|Tioga
|1
|Westchester
|1
