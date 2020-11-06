Governor concerned about rising COVID-19 cases in WNY

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — On Friday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a telephone conference with the media where he voiced his concern for rising COVID cases in Upstate New York, particularly in Erie, Monroe, and Onondaga counties. Those counties include the cities of Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse, respectively.

The cases in those three regions have been rising, and Cuomo is concerned about microclusters forming. He said he will meet with area leaders this weekend to come up with a plan to address the rising cases, and announce a strategy on Monday.

The positive infection rate in Western New York has gone from 1.5% to 2.8%. In the Finger Lakes region, the positive infection rate has gone from 1.7% to 2.6%. And in Central New York, the positive infection rate has gone from 1.1% to 2.2%. The majority of the rest of the state has been keeping their numbers flat, according to Cuomo.

Cuomo reminded individuals that their actions would affect their future.

“It’s all about individual action. If you take it seriously and act that way, you will be safer. If you are reckless, you will be less safe. If you believe there is no risk, you will be less safe. We are seeing that vividly,” Cuomo said of the rising numbers and the choices people are making.

Because of the rising COVID-19 numbers, Cuomo said that there would be no fans allowed at Bills Stadium any time soon. Cuomo said, however, that once the public health crisis was controlled, he would like to attend a game.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,321 (+44)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 202
  • Hospital Counties – 45
  • Number ICU – 285 (+17)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 129 (+1)
  • Total Discharges – 80,368 (+143)
  • Deaths – 18
  • Total Deaths – 25,910

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionTuesdayWednesdayThursday
Capital Region1.2%1.3%1.7%
Central New York2.7%2.1%2.5%
Finger Lakes2.9%3.7%3.2%
Long Island1.1%2.0%1.9%
Mid-Hudson2.5%2.4%2.5%
Mohawk Valley0.6%0.8%1.2%
New York City1.3%1.6%1.9%
North Country1.9%0.6%1.4%
Southern Tier1.1%1.1%1.0%
Western New York3.4%3.3%3.3%

Of the 522,021 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,94265
Allegany41425
Broome3,92743
Cattaraugus5919
Cayuga49610
Chautauqua1,09413
Chemung2,04650
Chenango4496
Clinton2924
Columbia7828
Cortland6229
Delaware2229
Dutchess5,71041
Erie14,338215
Essex2131
Franklin1149
Fulton3722
Genesee4509
Greene5274
Hamilton190
Herkimer43410
Jefferson26011
Lewis1714
Livingston39318
Madison62711
Monroe8,398161
Montgomery2929
Nassau51,164246
Niagara2,27443
NYC268,6631,203
Oneida2,99347
Onondaga6,257135
Ontario77820
Orange14,22186
Orleans4297
Oswego71122
Otsego4403
Putnam1,92125
Rensselaer1,17514
Rockland18,75673
Saratoga1,50321
Schenectady1,68721
Schoharie1201
Schuyler1726
Seneca1674
St. Lawrence46112
Steuben1,17617
Suffolk50,210177
Sullivan1,88220
Tioga79217
Tompkins6783
Ulster2,59911
Warren4751
Washington37716
Wayne63917
Westchester41,720178
Wyoming2304
Yates1563

Yesterday, 18 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,910. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Allegany2
Cayuga1
Dutchess2
Kings4
Nassau2
Oneida2
Onondaga1
Queens1
Schenectady1
Tioga1
Westchester1

