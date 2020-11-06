Governor concerned about rising COVID-19 cases in WNY

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — On Friday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a telephone conference with the media where he voiced his concern for rising COVID cases in Upstate New York, particularly in Erie, Monroe, and Onondaga counties. Those counties include the cities of Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse, respectively.

The cases in those three regions have been rising, and Cuomo is concerned about microclusters forming. He said he will meet with area leaders this weekend to come up with a plan to address the rising cases, and announce a strategy on Monday.

The positive infection rate in Western New York has gone from 1.5% to 2.8%. In the Finger Lakes region, the positive infection rate has gone from 1.7% to 2.6%. And in Central New York, the positive infection rate has gone from 1.1% to 2.2%. The majority of the rest of the state has been keeping their numbers flat, according to Cuomo.

Cuomo reminded individuals that their actions would affect their future.

“It’s all about individual action. If you take it seriously and act that way, you will be safer. If you are reckless, you will be less safe. If you believe there is no risk, you will be less safe. We are seeing that vividly,” Cuomo said of the rising numbers and the choices people are making.

Because of the rising COVID-19 numbers, Cuomo said that there would be no fans allowed at Bills Stadium any time soon. Cuomo said, however, that once the public health crisis was controlled, he would like to attend a game.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 1,321 (+44)

Patients Newly Admitted – 202

Hospital Counties – 45

Number ICU – 285 (+17)

Number ICU with Intubation – 129 (+1)

Total Discharges – 80,368 (+143)

Deaths – 18

Total Deaths – 25,910

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Capital Region 1.2% 1.3% 1.7% Central New York 2.7% 2.1% 2.5% Finger Lakes 2.9% 3.7% 3.2% Long Island 1.1% 2.0% 1.9% Mid-Hudson 2.5% 2.4% 2.5% Mohawk Valley 0.6% 0.8% 1.2% New York City 1.3% 1.6% 1.9% North Country 1.9% 0.6% 1.4% Southern Tier 1.1% 1.1% 1.0% Western New York 3.4% 3.3% 3.3%

Of the 522,021 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,942 65 Allegany 414 25 Broome 3,927 43 Cattaraugus 591 9 Cayuga 496 10 Chautauqua 1,094 13 Chemung 2,046 50 Chenango 449 6 Clinton 292 4 Columbia 782 8 Cortland 622 9 Delaware 222 9 Dutchess 5,710 41 Erie 14,338 215 Essex 213 1 Franklin 114 9 Fulton 372 2 Genesee 450 9 Greene 527 4 Hamilton 19 0 Herkimer 434 10 Jefferson 260 11 Lewis 171 4 Livingston 393 18 Madison 627 11 Monroe 8,398 161 Montgomery 292 9 Nassau 51,164 246 Niagara 2,274 43 NYC 268,663 1,203 Oneida 2,993 47 Onondaga 6,257 135 Ontario 778 20 Orange 14,221 86 Orleans 429 7 Oswego 711 22 Otsego 440 3 Putnam 1,921 25 Rensselaer 1,175 14 Rockland 18,756 73 Saratoga 1,503 21 Schenectady 1,687 21 Schoharie 120 1 Schuyler 172 6 Seneca 167 4 St. Lawrence 461 12 Steuben 1,176 17 Suffolk 50,210 177 Sullivan 1,882 20 Tioga 792 17 Tompkins 678 3 Ulster 2,599 11 Warren 475 1 Washington 377 16 Wayne 639 17 Westchester 41,720 178 Wyoming 230 4 Yates 156 3

Yesterday, 18 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,910. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Allegany 2 Cayuga 1 Dutchess 2 Kings 4 Nassau 2 Oneida 2 Onondaga 1 Queens 1 Schenectady 1 Tioga 1 Westchester 1

