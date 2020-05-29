Governor announces new executive order allowing businesses to deny entry to those not wearing masks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10 — In his press briefing on Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a new executive order authorizing private businesses to deny entrance to people who do not wear a mask or face covering.

In response, Stewart’s Shops released a statement saying in part, “We do require EVERY customer that is medically able to do so, to wear a mask in our shops. Due to health conditions of some customers, HIPAA and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) regulations, we cannot force customers to wear a mask or be denied service.”

The grocery store Hannaford also released a similar statement which said, “We’re asking that our customers wear face coverings while shopping in our stores, unless they’re medically unable to do so. This is in accordance with CDC recommendations, as well as local and state laws in many locations. Our associates are not enforcing this with individual shoppers, but we strongly request our customers’ help in keeping our associates and customers healthy…”

One local grocery store employee told NEWS10 ABC he’s in favor of people wearing masks as a way to help keep everyone safe.

“One of our main priorities is to just stay safe, keep the customers safe, the product safe, everything,” stated Rosario Dato.

