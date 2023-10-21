ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced on October 20 that 36 public-use airports across New York will receive $49 million in state funding. The funds will go toward strategic infrastructure enhancements to increase safety, advance business development and promote sustainability.

Infrastructure enhancements will include the construction and renovation of new and existing hangars, electrification projects, carbon reduction programs and upgraded security systems. $8.8 million in funding has been awarded to airports in the Capital District, including Albany International Airport, Columbia County Airport, Saratoga County Airport, Schenectady County Airport and South Albany Airport.

“A strong investment in our airports is a meaningful investment in our communities and the future of the Empire State,” Gov. Hochul said. “Airports are gateways to communities large and small across New York State and these grants will serve as a launchpad to springboard many of these facilities into the 21st century and beyond.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said “Governor Hochul has once again shown that she understands that critical investments in transportation will cement New York’s place as a leader in global commerce and tourism. These targeted investments will support projects that will have a positive, long-lasting impact on the local communities while improving the resiliency of our transportation infrastructure.”