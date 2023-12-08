ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a new state law protecting credit card holders from losing earned credit card rewards will go into effect on December 10. The law dictates that credit card companies must now take additional steps to protect their customers from losing accrued rewards points when programs are modified or discontinued.

Credit card issuers will now have 45 days to notify customers when any account or rewards program is cancelled, closed or modified in any way that is less favorable to the consumer, including changes that eliminate or reduce the value of points and diminish the value of the program. Upon card issuers notifying their customers, cardholders will then have 90 days to redeem their points or rewards following the program’s original terms.

“Protecting New Yorker’s wallets is a top priority and we’re helping families save money this holiday season,” said Governor Hochul. “With this law taking effect, New Yorkers can rest assured that they won’t lose the credit card rewards they’ve earned.”

Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez said, “With holiday shopping in full swing, many consumers are using their credit cards to rack up rewards under the assumption they can be redeemed at any time. But that’s not always the case. This new law will protect consumers by guaranteeing them a minimum grace period to use those rewards.”