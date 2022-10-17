ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced on October 17 the launch of New York State’s $150 million workforce development grant programs. The $115 million Pay for Performance Grant Program and the $35 million Workforce Development Capital Grant Program are designed to meet New York State’s workforce needs, increase the capacity of workforce training providers, and position New Yorkers to fill high-quality, in-demand jobs.

Governor Hochul states. “With this $150 million investment in the state’s workforce, we are standing by our commitment to making New York the most business-friendly and worker-friendly state in the nation,” “I announced the new Office of Strategic Workforce Development in my State of the State address to ensure that New York is building its workforce from all sides – both by attracting high-growth companies to our state and developing top-tier talent to fill the jobs they bring. Thanks to this investment, we are helping to fill critical roles all over the state and preparing New York job seekers for careers of the future.”

The full program guidelines and links to the Consolidated Funding Applications are available on the Office of Strategic Workforce Development’s website. Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis and awards are expected to be announced every two months beginning in December. The deadline for applications for the first round of grant funding is November 14.

The programs are administered by the newly formed Office of Strategic Workforce Development within Empire State Development (ESD). Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight comments, “For New York State to grow and thrive in the 21st century, we need to invest in the programs that provide and create opportunities for more New Yorkers to learn the skills that employers need. These grants will help to create a ‘future-ready’ workforce – one that includes people who have traditionally faced barriers to employment – so that we can attract new businesses, grow good jobs, and create a more diverse and resilient New York State economy.”

Others such as State Senator Anna M. Kaplin, Assemblymember Harry B. Bronson, and Executive Director of the New York Association of Training and Employment Professionals, Melinda Mack are in support of the workforce development grant programs.

The $115 Million Pay for Performance Grant Program will support the operational resource needs of training programs offering industry-recognized credentials and certificates in high demand fields to reinforce and expand their operations. Funding will be provided through two tracks, operating grants and incentive-based capacity-building awards. Operating Grants awards will range between $50,000 and $1 million. Capacity-Building Awards range from $1,500-$4,000 per trained person placed in a qualifying “good job” – in a high-growth targeted industry as defined in the guidelines.

The $35 Million Capital Grant program will provide $35 million in grants to support the capital needs of workforce training programs necessary to expand and improve trainings for promising projects across the state’s economic development regions and industry sectors. Grants will be used for capital improvements like modernizing training centers, building new facilities, and purchasing machinery and equipment. Capital grant awards will range from $100,000 to $3 million, while providing up to 50 percent of project costs.