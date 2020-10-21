Gov. Cuomo warns of ‘COVID Fatigue’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said COVID-19 is affecting more than just physical health; it’s affecting people’s mental health, too.

The Governor called it “COVID Fatigue.”

Cuomo said he’s been hearing stories of people dealing with emotional stress and anxiety as a result of the pandemic, but he stressed that while people are getting tired, the virus isn’t.

“COVID in the early stages, I think, was almost a form of adrenaline that kicks in and you do what you have to do, and you function and that gets you through,” Cuomo said. “The adrenaline phase, and now you have this overwhelming sense and people are feeling it.”

The Governor now wants New Yorkers to come together to battle COVID fatigue.

He’s asking everyone to take a few minutes to call their loved ones and check in on them.

