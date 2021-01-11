Gov. Cuomo to deliver ‘State of the State’ Address

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is set to deliver the State of the State address for 2021 at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
The governor has already previewed some of the topics on the agenda, including:
- New York’s coronavirus response
- Pandemic budget shortfalls
- Legalizing cannabis
- Commercial and private evictions
- Sports betting
- Utility disconnections during emergencies
- Greater access to SUNY and CUNY resources for nurses
- Modernize the office of professional medical conduct
- Telehealth access
- Election reform
- Domestic violence and gender-based violence
- Pedestrian access to Moynihan Train Hall
We will stream Cuomo’s address each once it starts.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- State of the State: Gov. Cuomo to discuss legalization of marijuana, election reform, and expansion of telehealth
- Snow outlook for western Massachusetts this season
- COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 77 new deaths, 5,396 new cases
- ‘All hell broke loose’: A look at Black Wall Street
- Young pastry chef develops successful online bakery business