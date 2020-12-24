Cuomo: Statewide COVID-19 positivity rate now 5.55%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC/NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Thursday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have nine days left in the holiday season and today, 299 days into the COVID crisis, it is more important than ever for New Yorkers to stay Smart and Tough,” the governor said in a statement. “We are rapidly distributing the vaccine to the most vulnerable New Yorkers and frontline heroes, but COVID continues to spread at high rates throughout the nation and we cannot let our guard down even for a moment. The holiday season is normally a time for celebration, but this year is different—we must celebrate smart, and not allow COVID to be the Grinch that results in increased viral spread as a result of the holidays.”

The governor gave the following statewide numbers for Wednesday:

Test Results Reported – 226,296

Tested Positive – 12,568

Percent Positive – 5.55%

Patient Hospitalization – 6,928 (+64)

Patients Newly Admitted – 941

Hospital Counties – 56

Number ICU – 1,160 (-6)

Number ICU with Intubation – 621 (-12)

Total Discharges – 97,600 (+743)

Deaths – 129

Total Deaths – 29,149

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region Capital Region 393 0.04% 24% Central New York 435 0.06% 26% Finger Lakes 834 0.07% 33% Long Island 1150 0.04% 24% Mid-Hudson 785 0.03% 34% Mohawk Valley 218 0.04% 30% New York City 2387 0.03% 29% North Country 69 0.02% 48% Southern Tier 161 0.03% 45% Western New York 496 0.04% 32% Statewide 6928 0.04% 30%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average) Capital Region 220 186 20% Central New York 278 205 26% Finger Lakes 397 279 31% Long Island 825 645 23% Mid-Hudson 681 411 41% Mohawk Valley 130 96 28% New York City 2434 1804 27% North Country 71 35 51% Southern Tier 125 74 37% Western New York 543 317 42% NYS TOTAL 5704 4052 30%

According to the state’s surge and flex plan, if a region’s hospital capacity trends to 90%, if would initiate a red zone designation which would effectively shut down all non-essential businesses.

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 6.98% 6.98% 7.48% Central New York 6.58% 6.44% 6.38% Finger Lakes 8.39% 8.48% 8.35% Long Island 6.51% 6.41% 6.41% Mid-Hudson 6.29% 6.31% 6.22% Mohawk Valley 8.54% 8.55% 8.71% New York City 4.31% 4.28% 4.34% North Country 5.23% 5.30% 5.86% Southern Tier 2.48% 2.59% 2.66% Western New York 6.49% 6.39% 6.33% Statewide 5.46% 5.43% 5.45%

Of the 891,270 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 10,045 259 Allegany 1,662 35 Broome 7,429 111 Cattaraugus 2,167 34 Cayuga 2,297 62 Chautauqua 2,987 70 Chemung 4,211 46 Chenango 1,036 16 Clinton 863 22 Columbia 1,435 19 Cortland 1,831 33 Delaware 609 4 Dutchess 10,929 157 Erie 38,196 441 Essex 479 17 Franklin 635 17 Fulton 1,140 17 Genesee 2,301 101 Greene 1,062 31 Hamilton 97 7 Herkimer 1,699 84 Jefferson 1,468 46 Lewis 750 36 Livingston 1,579 36 Madison 2,017 64 Monroe 30,051 574 Montgomery 1,091 19 Nassau 80,003 1,020 Niagara 7,446 152 NYC 396,302 4,662 Oneida 10,309 319 Onondaga 18,822 471 Ontario 2,761 60 Orange 21,822 273 Orleans 1,154 15 Oswego 2,970 52 Otsego 1,074 14 Putnam 4,338 49 Rensselaer 3,534 122 Rockland 26,048 209 Saratoga 4,608 194 Schenectady 4,961 147 Schoharie 456 7 Schuyler 468 10 Seneca 653 25 St. Lawrence 1,764 60 Steuben 3,022 80 Suffolk 86,715 1,330 Sullivan 2,849 52 Tioga 1,543 25 Tompkins 1,878 32 Ulster 5,164 85 Warren 961 64 Washington 703 26 Wayne 2,154 53 Westchester 65,137 577 Wyoming 1,166 23 Yates 419 2

Wednesday, 129 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 29,149. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: