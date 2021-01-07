Gov. Cuomo sending 1,000 NY National Guard troops to Washington, D.C.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be sending 1,000 New York National Guard troops to the nation’s capital.

Cuomo answered the call of United States National Guard officials who asked for assistance in the peaceful transition of power between Pres. Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden.

On Twitter Wednesday night, Cuomo said, “A peaceful transition of power is the cornerstone of our democracy & NY stands ready to help ensure the will of the American people is safely carried out.”

The 1,000 guardsmen from New York will be in Washington for up to two weeks.

The call for additional members of the National Guard to Washington came after a riot at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters on Wednesday afternoon. Rioters stormed the building and vandalized lawmakers’ offices. One woman was shot inside the Capitol and later died.

In a statement, Cuomo called the riot a “failed attempt at a coup.”

“The cornerstone of our democracy is the peaceful transfer of power. We must call this what it actually is: a failed attempt at a coup. This is the final chapter of an incompetent, cruel, and divisive administration that has trampled on the Constitution and the rule of law at every turn, and we won’t let President Trump, the members of Congress who enable him, or the lawless mob that stormed our nation’s Capitol steal our democracy. The election results are clear and the will of the American people will be carried out.” NEW YORK GOV. ANDREW CUOMO

Rioters broke into the Capitol as members of Congress came together to count the Electoral College vote to affirm Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next President and Vice President of the United States.

As several of the demonstrators made their way into the Capitol, lawmakers were escorted out of the chamber wearing gas masks and told to shelter in place while Capitol Police, the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, and the National Guard worked to clear both the inside of the building and the outside perimeter.

The joint session was delayed for several hours, but Congress reconvened late Wednesday night. Many republican lawmakers had planned to object to the Electoral College vote, but many withdrew their objections after the riot.