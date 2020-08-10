Gov. Cuomo: School districts late on reopening plans must send by Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a conference call with media Monday that covered school reopening plans. According to the Governor’s Office, 107 school districts still haven’t submitted their reopening plans yet. In the Capital District, they include:

Broadalbin-Perth

Mayfield

Argyle

Fort Ann

Johnsburg

Catskill

Windham Ashland

Edinburg Common Sd

Shenendehowa

Germantown

Kinderhook

Brunswick Central

East Greenbush

Troy

Amsterdam

Canajoharie

Fort Plain

NEWS10 reached out to several districts that said they submitted plans on time. We also reached out to the Office of the Governor for clarity on why they’re included on this list.

The school district in Amsterdam says its plans went to the Department of Education on time, but had not been submitted to the Department of Health by the Friday deadline. Districts must send reopening plans to both departments.

Cuomo said that districts that missed the deadline must send in their plans this week. “They didn’t submit a plan to the DOH or SED, and if they don’t submit a plan by this Friday they can’t open,” he said. “Maybe they just have determined that they just don’t want to open, which is the only logical conclusion, but if they think they’re going to reopen then they have to have their plan in by Friday, period.”

Because of the continually low coronavirus infection rate, the governor on Friday announced that all schools across the state could reopen. Districts submitted reopening proposals last week to the New York State Department of Education. On Friday, those districts received approval to move forward.

Even so, he says that schools could end up closed again if the infection rate gets too high, even if they have an approved plan in place. Those with no plan are being held back from opening their doors.

“How they didn’t submit a plan is beyond me,” Cuomo said.“The main arbiter here—of whether a school district has an intelligent plan to reopen and whether people have confidence in that district’s plan—It’s going to be the parents and it’s going to be the teachers, and that requires discussion, and that’s going to be a dialogue.”

The Conference of Big 5 School Districts—which includes Albany, New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse—must hold five discussion sessions. The governor is also requiring districts to hold at least one discussion with teachers to allow them to ask their questions and air their concerns.

“You’re not going to dictate to parents that they have to send their child, they don’t have to send their child,” Gov. Cuomo said. “They’re not going to send their child if they don’t think the plan makes sense. Teachers do have different concerns or additional concerns beyond just the student populations. You don’t want to rush these conversations. You don’t want to create more anxiety for the parents and for the teachers. And so that’s what the school district needs to do, and they need to do it ASAP.”

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump announced that states must pay part of $400 weekly unemployment insurance benefits. Cuomo told a telephone news conference that Trump’s plan would likely cost New York state $4 billion.

The governor said he would have further comment on the federal response during a second Monday briefing scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

The full list of school districts that have not submitted a plan is below:

Franklinville

Portville

Salamanca

West Valley

Kendall

Hendrick Hudson

Bedford

Garrison

Carle Place

Elmont

Garden City

Lawrence

Locust Valley

Malverne

Manhasset

Mineola

New Hyde Park

Plainedge

Plainview

Syosset

Uniondale

Middletown

Valley-Montgmry

Camden

Oriskany

Utica

Waterville

Lake Pleasant

C-V At Ilion-Mohawk Csd

Van Hornsville

Carthage

Lyme

Newark Valley

Spencer Van Etten

George Jr Republic

Brentwood

Brookhaven-Comsewogue Ufsd

Deer Park

Longwood

Middle Country

Mount Sinai

North Babylon

Oysterponds

Remsenburg

Rocky Point

Sachem

Tuckahoe Common

Wainscott

Western Suffolk Boces

Arkport

Bradford

Corning

Hammondsport

Cooperstown

Richfield Springs Csd

Worcester

Odessa Montour

Peru

Johnsburg

Webster

Nyack

Sloan

Williamsville

Sagaponack

Cortland

Andes

Margaretville

Beacon

Poughkeepsie

Elmira

Victor

East Bloomfield

Geneva

Lewiston Porter

Pine Valley

Altmar-Parish

Oswego

Fayettvlle-Manlius

Berkshire

Seneca Falls

Eldred

Jeff Youngsville

Canton

Hammond

Heuvelton

Lisbon

Massena

Potsdam

Palmyra-Macedon

Red Creek

Wyoming

