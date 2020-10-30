Gov. Cuomo: NYS has third-lowest infection rate

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the coronavirus numbers across New York on Friday. Of the 146,885 tests reported on Thursday, 2,255 were positive—1.53%. That percentage includes the oversampling of the micro-cluster zones.
The state positivity rate without oversampling of the micro cluster zones is 1.38%. “The state’s seven-day average with micro-cluster zone is 1.4% That’s the third-lowest in the nation. Only Maine and Vermont are listed as having a lower rate,” Cuomo said in a conference call.
The governor gave the following update on data from Thursday:
- Patient Hospitalization: 1,085 (+0)
- Patients Newly Admitted: 133
- Hospital Counties: 44
- Number ICU: 243 (+6)
- Number ICU with Intubation: 116 (+2)
- Total Discharges: 79,621 (+120)
- Deaths: 12
- Total Deaths: 25,804
Cuomo also announced an agreement on testing protocols that will allow schools in red and orange micro-cluster zones to reopen. Every student and staff will be tested before going back to school and then there will be weekly surveillance testing. The state will provide free rapid-result test kits for schools wishing to participate.
“It will also give an idea about homes and households in that area. If a child tests positive, then we can contact trace back to the family,” Cuomo said.
The governor also criticized the White House Coronavirus Task Force vaccine plan, which he said would distribute the vaccine through private pharmacies like CVS or Walgreens.
“They do not provide for a state to organize vaccination with state personnel on any scale. So you have a limited distribution network. That same network they’re talking about is the network we currently use to do the COVID testing,” Cuomo said. “You now have the same network doing COVID testing and asking them also to do vaccinations on top of it. You’d have to sacrifice one or the other, either the number of COVID tests you’re taking or the number of vaccinations you can perform.”
The governor said he believes with the White House’s plan, it could take one year to vaccinate the country.
Take a look at each region’s recent percentages of positive test results:
|Region
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Capital Region
|1.1%
|1.3%
|1.1%
|Central New York
|1.0%
|0.9%
|2.4%
|Finger Lakes
|1.6%
|1.6%
|2.4%
|Long Island
|1.9%
|1.5%
|1.3%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.1%
|1.9%
|2.0%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.9%
|0.7%
|0.5%
|New York City
|1.6%
|1.5%
|1.6%
|North Country
|0.5%
|0.7%
|1.2%
|Southern Tier
|1.1%
|1.1%
|0.7%
|Western New York
|1.9%
|2.5%
|2.3%
Of the 505,431 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positives
|New Positives
|Albany
|3,705
|45
|Allegany
|336
|22
|Broome
|3,662
|42
|Cattaraugus
|527
|10
|Cayuga
|429
|24
|Chautauqua
|976
|21
|Chemung
|1,797
|20
|Chenango
|413
|5
|Clinton
|255
|7
|Columbia
|723
|2
|Cortland
|567
|14
|Delaware
|181
|3
|Dutchess
|5,525
|17
|Erie
|13,262
|101
|Essex
|199
|0
|Franklin
|82
|2
|Fulton
|365
|2
|Genesee
|406
|10
|Greene
|510
|3
|Hamilton
|18
|1
|Herkimer
|394
|0
|Jefferson
|214
|3
|Lewis
|139
|5
|Livingston
|327
|14
|Madison
|577
|7
|Monroe
|7,493
|107
|Montgomery
|272
|2
|Nassau
|50,007
|166
|Niagara
|2,108
|20
|NYC
|262,510
|903
|Oneida
|2,784
|15
|Onondaga
|5,603
|105
|Ontario
|697
|18
|Orange
|13,743
|71
|Orleans
|413
|1
|Oswego
|639
|8
|Otsego
|410
|6
|Putnam
|1,833
|8
|Rensselaer
|1,111
|1
|Rockland
|18,110
|86
|Saratoga
|1,383
|18
|Schenectady
|1,591
|12
|Schoharie
|113
|1
|Schuyler
|139
|4
|Seneca
|148
|1
|St. Lawrence
|409
|4
|Steuben
|1,041
|16
|Suffolk
|49,300
|102
|Sullivan
|1,800
|14
|Tioga
|672
|19
|Tompkins
|639
|7
|Ulster
|2,538
|7
|Warren
|461
|0
|Washington
|340
|2
|Wayne
|530
|18
|Westchester
|40,681
|127
|Wyoming
|196
|4
|Yates
|128
|2
Yesterday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York, for a total of 25,804 since the outbreak began:
|County
|Deaths
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|3
|Nassau
|1
|Putnam
|1
|Queens
|1
|Schuyler
|1
|Tioga
|2
|Ulster
|1
|Wayne
|1
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Large cast iron cannon stolen from historic fort in Montgomery County
- Study: 1 to 2 million tons of US plastic trash goes astray
- Looking back at 100 years of women’s suffrage
- Southwestern Vermont Medical Center limits hospital visits
- Patriots continue preparations for first-place Bills