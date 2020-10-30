Gov. Cuomo: NYS has third-lowest infection rate

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the coronavirus numbers across New York on Friday. Of the 146,885 tests reported on Thursday, 2,255 were positive—1.53%. That percentage includes the oversampling of the micro-cluster zones.

The state positivity rate without oversampling of the micro cluster zones is 1.38%. “The state’s seven-day average with micro-cluster zone is 1.4% That’s the third-lowest in the nation. Only Maine and Vermont are listed as having a lower rate,” Cuomo said in a conference call.

The governor gave the following update on data from Thursday:

Patient Hospitalization : 1,085 (+0)

: 1,085 (+0) Patients Newly Admitted : 133

: 133 Hospital Counties : 44

: 44 Number ICU : 243 (+6)

: 243 (+6) Number ICU with Intubation : 116 (+2)

: 116 (+2) Total Discharges : 79,621 (+120)

: 79,621 (+120) Deaths : 12

: 12 Total Deaths: 25,804

Cuomo also announced an agreement on testing protocols that will allow schools in red and orange micro-cluster zones to reopen. Every student and staff will be tested before going back to school and then there will be weekly surveillance testing. The state will provide free rapid-result test kits for schools wishing to participate.

“It will also give an idea about homes and households in that area. If a child tests positive, then we can contact trace back to the family,” Cuomo said.

The governor also criticized the White House Coronavirus Task Force vaccine plan, which he said would distribute the vaccine through private pharmacies like CVS or Walgreens.

“They do not provide for a state to organize vaccination with state personnel on any scale. So you have a limited distribution network. That same network they’re talking about is the network we currently use to do the COVID testing,” Cuomo said. “You now have the same network doing COVID testing and asking them also to do vaccinations on top of it. You’d have to sacrifice one or the other, either the number of COVID tests you’re taking or the number of vaccinations you can perform.”

The governor said he believes with the White House’s plan, it could take one year to vaccinate the country.

Take a look at each region’s recent percentages of positive test results:

Region Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Capital Region 1.1% 1.3% 1.1% Central New York 1.0% 0.9% 2.4% Finger Lakes 1.6% 1.6% 2.4% Long Island 1.9% 1.5% 1.3% Mid-Hudson 2.1% 1.9% 2.0% Mohawk Valley 0.9% 0.7% 0.5% New York City 1.6% 1.5% 1.6% North Country 0.5% 0.7% 1.2% Southern Tier 1.1% 1.1% 0.7% Western New York 1.9% 2.5% 2.3%

Of the 505,431 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positives New Positives Albany 3,705 45 Allegany 336 22 Broome 3,662 42 Cattaraugus 527 10 Cayuga 429 24 Chautauqua 976 21 Chemung 1,797 20 Chenango 413 5 Clinton 255 7 Columbia 723 2 Cortland 567 14 Delaware 181 3 Dutchess 5,525 17 Erie 13,262 101 Essex 199 0 Franklin 82 2 Fulton 365 2 Genesee 406 10 Greene 510 3 Hamilton 18 1 Herkimer 394 0 Jefferson 214 3 Lewis 139 5 Livingston 327 14 Madison 577 7 Monroe 7,493 107 Montgomery 272 2 Nassau 50,007 166 Niagara 2,108 20 NYC 262,510 903 Oneida 2,784 15 Onondaga 5,603 105 Ontario 697 18 Orange 13,743 71 Orleans 413 1 Oswego 639 8 Otsego 410 6 Putnam 1,833 8 Rensselaer 1,111 1 Rockland 18,110 86 Saratoga 1,383 18 Schenectady 1,591 12 Schoharie 113 1 Schuyler 139 4 Seneca 148 1 St. Lawrence 409 4 Steuben 1,041 16 Suffolk 49,300 102 Sullivan 1,800 14 Tioga 672 19 Tompkins 639 7 Ulster 2,538 7 Warren 461 0 Washington 340 2 Wayne 530 18 Westchester 40,681 127 Wyoming 196 4 Yates 128 2

Yesterday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York, for a total of 25,804 since the outbreak began:

County Deaths Erie 1 Kings 3 Nassau 1 Putnam 1 Queens 1 Schuyler 1 Tioga 2 Ulster 1 Wayne 1

