Gov. Cuomo: NYS has third-lowest infection rate

New York News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update on the coronavirus numbers across New York on Friday. Of the 146,885 tests reported on Thursday, 2,255 were positive—1.53%. That percentage includes the oversampling of the micro-cluster zones.

The state positivity rate without oversampling of the micro cluster zones is 1.38%. “The state’s seven-day average with micro-cluster zone is 1.4% That’s the third-lowest in the nation. Only Maine and Vermont are listed as having a lower rate,” Cuomo said in a conference call.

The governor gave the following update on data from Thursday:

  • Patient Hospitalization: 1,085 (+0)
  • Patients Newly Admitted: 133
  • Hospital Counties: 44
  • Number ICU: 243 (+6)
  • Number ICU with Intubation: 116 (+2)
  • Total Discharges: 79,621 (+120)
  • Deaths: 12
  • Total Deaths: 25,804

Cuomo also announced an agreement on testing protocols that will allow schools in red and orange micro-cluster zones to reopen. Every student and staff will be tested before going back to school and then there will be weekly surveillance testing. The state will provide free rapid-result test kits for schools wishing to participate.

“It will also give an idea about homes and households in that area. If a child tests positive, then we can contact trace back to the family,” Cuomo said.

The governor also criticized the White House Coronavirus Task Force vaccine plan, which he said would distribute the vaccine through private pharmacies like CVS or Walgreens.

“They do not provide for a state to organize vaccination with state personnel on any scale. So you have a limited distribution network. That same network they’re talking about is the network we currently use to do the COVID testing,” Cuomo said. “You now have the same network doing COVID testing and asking them also to do vaccinations on top of it. You’d have to sacrifice one or the other, either the number of COVID tests you’re taking or the number of vaccinations you can perform.”

The governor said he believes with the White House’s plan, it could take one year to vaccinate the country.

Take a look at each region’s recent percentages of positive test results:

RegionTuesdayWednesdayThursday
Capital Region 1.1% 1.3%1.1%
Central New York 1.0% 0.9%2.4%
Finger Lakes 1.6% 1.6%2.4%
Long Island 1.9% 1.5%1.3%
Mid-Hudson 2.1% 1.9%2.0%
Mohawk Valley 0.9% 0.7%0.5%
New York City 1.6% 1.5%1.6%
North Country 0.5% 0.7%1.2%
Southern Tier 1.1% 1.1%0.7%
Western New York 1.9% 2.5%2.3%

Of the 505,431 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositivesNew Positives
Albany3,70545
Allegany33622
Broome3,66242
Cattaraugus52710
Cayuga42924
Chautauqua97621
Chemung1,79720
Chenango4135
Clinton2557
Columbia7232
Cortland56714
Delaware1813
Dutchess5,52517
Erie13,262101
Essex1990
Franklin822
Fulton3652
Genesee40610
Greene5103
Hamilton181
Herkimer3940
Jefferson2143
Lewis1395
Livingston32714
Madison5777
Monroe7,493107
Montgomery2722
Nassau50,007166
Niagara2,10820
NYC262,510903
Oneida2,78415
Onondaga5,603105
Ontario69718
Orange13,74371
Orleans4131
Oswego6398
Otsego4106
Putnam1,8338
Rensselaer1,1111
Rockland18,11086
Saratoga1,38318
Schenectady1,59112
Schoharie1131
Schuyler1394
Seneca1481
St. Lawrence4094
Steuben1,04116
Suffolk49,300102
Sullivan1,80014
Tioga67219
Tompkins6397
Ulster2,5387
Warren4610
Washington3402
Wayne53018
Westchester40,681127
Wyoming1964
Yates1282

Yesterday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York, for a total of 25,804 since the outbreak began:

CountyDeaths
Erie1
Kings3
Nassau1
Putnam1
Queens1
Schuyler1
Tioga2
Ulster1
Wayne1

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Early Voting Locations

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report