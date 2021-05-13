Gov. Cuomo: New York State reviewing new CDC masking guidance

FILE: NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 21: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo holds up a face mask at a news conference on May 21, 2020 in New York City. While the governor continued to say that New York City is seeing a steady decline in coronavirus cases, he also mentioned that the number of countries reporting a mysterious illness in children believed to be connected to COVID-19 has nearly doubled in just one week. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Andrew Cuomo weighed in on the Centers for Disease Control’s new COVID-19 masking guidance Thursday, saying it was under review by state health officials.

“In New York, we have always relied on the facts and the science to guide us throughout the worst of this pandemic and in our successful reopening,” Cuomo said. “We have received the newly revised guidance from the CDC regarding mask wearing and social distancing for those with vaccinations and are reviewing them in consultation with Dr. Zucker and our partners and health experts in surrounding states.”

Under the new guidance, fully vaccinated Americans would no longer need to wear masks in most circumstances. The new guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.