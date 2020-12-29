Gov. Cuomo issues penalties on health care providers that intentionally disregard vaccine prioritization protocols

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gov. Cuomo announced he will sign an Executive Order increasing penalties on health care providers who intentionally disregard the state’s vaccine prioritization protocols. Under the new Order, providers who knowingly administer the vaccine to individuals outside of the state’s prioritization protocols may face penalties up to $1 million, as well as revocation of all state licenses.

Additionally, certification of vaccine recipients will now be mandatory as part of the State’s vaccination process.

This action comes following reports of a provider, ParCare Community Health Network, apparently obtaining and administering the COVID-19 vaccine by flouting state guidelines. The Governor has already directed the Department of Health and State Police to investigate the matter and the case has been referred to the office of Attorney General Letitia James.

“Anyone who engages in fraud is going to be held accountable,” Cuomo said. “People talk, we will find out, and it’s not worth risking your license as well as a possible civil and criminal penalty.”