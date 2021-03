ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is urging pet and aquarium stores and consumers to immediately remove and properly dispose of commercially purchased “moss balls.” This comes after invasive zebra mussels were discovered inside and on some of these products, as reported by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Consumers should be aware that moss ball products purchased from PetSmart and Petco may be subject to a voluntary product recall.