Gov. Cuomo gives Saturday update on coronavirus numbers

Wearing a bracelet that says “NY Tough,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Five months since the first confirmed case of coronavirus New York, the state hit a record for most tests ever conducted in one day on Friday: 82,737. Of those, 0.91% were positive. That’s 753 new cases statewide.

“Our future is dependent on what we do, and social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands are useful and effective tools as we combat this virus,” Cuomo said. “New Yorkers should continue practicing those basic behaviors and local governments should enforce state guidance.”

As of Friday:

  • Hospitalizations: 581
  • ICU patients: 147
  • Intubated patients: 72
  • New hospitalizations: 92
  • Newly discharged: 73,134
  • New deaths: 4
  • Death toll: 25,164

Of the four new deaths, Cuomo’s office accounts one as taking place in Albany County. This shows a clear two- to three-day lag between county and state numbers, as Albany’s most recent death was reported by County Executive Dan McCoy on Wednesday.

The Capital Region continues to have high infection rates compared to the rest of the state:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region2.1%1.1%1.1%
Central New York1.1%0.5%0.7%
Finger Lakes0.6%0.7%0.9%
Long Island1.2%0.9%1.1%
Mid-Hudson1.3%0.9%1.0%
Mohawk Valley0.9%1.0%1.1%
New York City1.0%0.9%0.8%
North Country0.3%0.5%0.2%
Southern Tier0.7%0.6%0.8%
Western New York0.5%1.6%1.1%

