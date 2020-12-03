Gov. Cuomo expected to sign road salt bill

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to sign a bill into law that will reduce the amount of salt pollution in the state, a move that is receiving praise from the state’s conservation organizations.

The bill, the Randy Preston Road Salt Reduction Act, will create a taskforce that will look into how the state can use road salt in the winter and use less of it.

The taskforce’s goal is to reduce the amount of rock salt being put down during the winter to better protect the drinking water in the Adirondack Park. Even if they do use less salt, highway safety will remain a top priority.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report