Gov. Cuomo expected to sign road salt bill

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to sign a bill into law that will reduce the amount of salt pollution in the state, a move that is receiving praise from the state’s conservation organizations.

The bill, the Randy Preston Road Salt Reduction Act, will create a taskforce that will look into how the state can use road salt in the winter and use less of it.

The taskforce’s goal is to reduce the amount of rock salt being put down during the winter to better protect the drinking water in the Adirondack Park. Even if they do use less salt, highway safety will remain a top priority.