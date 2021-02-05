Gov. Cuomo asks NY Congressional delegation for ‘fair funding’ in next COVID package

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks during a ceremony in New York on Jan. 24, 2019. (AP / Mark Lennihan)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday issued a letter to New York’s Congressional delegation. The letter asks for “fair and proportional funding” in the next COVID-19 aid package to help New York State and localities, repeal the SALT cap, provide relief/mortgage relief, and help restaurant workers.

The letter asks the Congressional delegation to avoid politics by funding state and local governments based on need, directly funding governments rather than bypassing them to fund schools, hospitals and organizations directly.

The full text of the letter is available on the Governor’s website.