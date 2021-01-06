Gov. Cuomo asks Dept. of Homeland Security to require COVID tests for international airlines passengers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gov. Cuomo issued a letter to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf asking him to require that airline travelers to the United States receive a negative COVID-19 test result before being allowed into the country.

Approximately 120 countries require that passengers present a negative test result prior to boarding international flights. Between 70,000 and 80,000 international passengers arrive at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City each week.

The federal government now requires travelers from the UK to receive a negative test result, but the UK variant of COVID-19 has spread to more than 30 other countries.

