Gov. Cuomo announces state’s plan for in-home vaccinations

Licensed practical nurse Yokasta Castro, of Warwick, R.I., draws a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a mass vaccination clinic, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. A month after every adult in the U.S. became eligible for the vaccine, a distinct geographic pattern has emerged: The highest vaccination rates are concentrated in the Northeast, while the lowest ones are mostly in the South. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly 73% of New Yorkers have been vaccinated, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo, but the next step in getting to those who haven’t received a shot is on the way.

Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo announced a plan for those unable to travel to vaccination sites to receive their vaccine from the comfort of their own home.

Part of NY's vaccine distribution is ensuring no New Yorker is left behind.



If you are unable to travel to get the COVID-19 vaccine, NY has in-home vaccination assistance.



Learn more and get vaccinated:https://t.co/7Elxzb5OtP — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 6, 2021

New York State, in partnership with counties, established local points of contact to expand access to vaccines through an in-home vaccination program for those who are homebound due to physical limitations, cognitive impairment, other chronic conditions, a lack of transportation, and/or visual impairments, and who do not have access to supports that may help them physically go to an existing vaccination provider.

If interested in receiving an in-home vaccination, you can contact your county’s department: