Gov. Cuomo announces state's plan for in-home vaccinations

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly 73% of New Yorkers have been vaccinated, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo, but the next step in getting to those who haven’t received a shot is on the way. 

Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo announced a plan for those unable to travel to vaccination sites to receive their vaccine from the comfort of their own home

New York State, in partnership with counties, established local points of contact to expand access to vaccines through an in-home vaccination program for those who are homebound due to physical limitations, cognitive impairment, other chronic conditions, a lack of transportation, and/or visual impairments, and who do not have access to supports that may help them physically go to an existing vaccination provider. 

If interested in receiving an in-home vaccination, you can contact your county’s department: 

