Gov. Cuomo announces proposal to allow online sports betting

This Sept. 5, 2019 photo shows a gambler making a sports bet at Bally’s casino in Atlantic City N.J. Participants in a national sports betting conference on Dec. 1, 2020, agreed that huge holes in state budgets due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the demonstrated eagerness of fans to bet on sports are likely to spur a further expansion of sports betting and online casino gambling in the U.S. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gov. Cuomo announced legislation to authorize mobile sports wagering as part of the 2021 State of the State. Under the Governor’s proposal, the New York State Gaming Commission will issue a request for proposals to select and license a sports operator or platform to offer mobile sports wagering in the state. This operator or platform must have a partnership with one of the existing licensed commercial casinos.

Sports wagering is now legal online in 14 states, including the bordering states of New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Currently in New York, it is only legal at the four Upstate commercial gaming facilities and Native American gaming facilities.

“At a time when New York faces a historic budget deficit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the current online sports wagering structure incentivizes a large segment of New York residents to travel out of state to make online sports wagers or continue to patronize black markets,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York has the potential to be the largest sports wagering market in the United States, and by legalizing online sports betting we aim to keep millions of dollars in revenue here at home, which will only strengthen our ability to rebuild from the COVID-19 crisis.”

The sports gambling market is evolving rapidly, according to the governor’s office. In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court in Murphy v. NCAA overturned a federal law prohibiting most states from authorizing sports wagering.

An industry study found that nearly 20% of New Jersey’s sports wagering revenue comes from New York residents, potentially costing the State millions of dollars in lost tax revenue.

Additionally, the commission will also require any entity operating mobile wagering apps include safeguards against abuses and addiction.