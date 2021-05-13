Good Samaritan saves goslings stuck in roadway, as geese attack

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — A person attempting to save a group of goslings stuck in a Henrietta roadway was attacked by the grown geese guarding the gaggle, and it was all caught on camera.

This woman near @MallMarketplace the other day saves geese and goslings despite a distinct lack of appreciation on the part of the parents. Does anyone know this heroine?! (Courtesy: @emirbiIek) pic.twitter.com/bTEeLXRA7j — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) May 13, 2021

The video sent to NEWS10’s sister station in Rochester by @emirbilek begins with the geese and a few goslings on one side of the Jefferson Road median, and a separate group of goslings stuck on the other side. As the person approaches to lift the trapped baby birds and reunite them with the adults, the geese become aggressive.

They continue to leap at the person who is trying to help them, while cars slow down and steer around the commotion. The geese don’t let up until all the goslings are lifted over the barrier. The video ends as the gaggle makes its way to the other side of the road.