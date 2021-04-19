Glitch on NYS unemployment site fixed for users trying to certify claims

New York News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR) — Over the weekend, the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) experienced a glitch that was giving some trouble when they tried certifying for their benefits online or over the phone.

According to the department’s Twitter account, the issue has been resolved but the volume of New Yorkers claiming benefits is high so web speeds may be slower than usual.

The NYSDOL says if you are still experiencing issues online, try clearing your internet browser’s cache or try a different device. You can also use the automated phone lines by calling (888) 581-5812 for UI claims or (833) 324-0366 for PUA claims.

Certifications can be made for benefits last week through Saturday, April 24.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire