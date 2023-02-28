ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With Saint Patrick’s Day just around the corner, the Shamrock Shake has made its return. Not only is the Shamrock Shake back with the OREO Shamrock McFlurry but the promotion is golden for a good cause.

McDonald’s in the Capital Region and across NYS will donate $0.25 from every Shamrock Shake sold from March 1 through March 14 to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of the Capital Region. McDonald’s explains the Shamrock Shake’s return to support RMHC honors the legacy of the fan-favorite drink and its integral role in the building of the first Ronald McDonald House. Visit your local McDonald’s to benefit a good cause and get yourself a tasty treat.