SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — June 1 marks the beginning of the annual Give a Pint, Get a Pint campaign. This is the seventh year the Red Cross and Stewart’s Shops has partnered for the campaign.
All month long, people who donate a pint of blood get a gift certificate to receive a free pint of ice cream. The offer is available in 26 counties across Upstate New York.
The following Capital Region counties are participating:
- Albany
- Clinton
- Essex
- Franklin
- Fulton
- Hamilton
- Montgomery
- Rensselaer
- Saratoga
- Schenectady
- Schoharie
- Warren
- Washington
The Red Cross said it needs donations of all blood types. Each donation can help save up to three lives. To donate blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).