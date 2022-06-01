SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — June 1 marks the beginning of the annual Give a Pint, Get a Pint campaign. This is the seventh year the Red Cross and Stewart’s Shops has partnered for the campaign.

All month long, people who donate a pint of blood get a gift certificate to receive a free pint of ice cream. The offer is available in 26 counties across Upstate New York.

The following Capital Region counties are participating:

Albany

Clinton

Essex

Franklin

Fulton

Hamilton

Montgomery

Rensselaer

Saratoga

Schenectady

Schoharie

Warren

Washington

The Red Cross said it needs donations of all blood types. Each donation can help save up to three lives. To donate blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).