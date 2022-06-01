SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — June 1 marks the beginning of the annual Give a Pint, Get a Pint campaign. This is the seventh year the Red Cross and Stewart’s Shops has partnered for the campaign.

All month long, people who donate a pint of blood get a gift certificate to receive a free pint of ice cream. The offer is available in 26 counties across Upstate New York.

The following Capital Region counties are participating:

  • Albany 
  • Clinton 
  • Essex 
  • Franklin 
  • Fulton 
  • Hamilton 
  • Montgomery 
  • Rensselaer 
  • Saratoga 
  • Schenectady 
  • Schoharie 
  • Warren 
  • Washington 

The Red Cross said it needs donations of all blood types. Each donation can help save up to three lives. To donate blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).