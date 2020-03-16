Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York to close service centers and halt in-person meetings, cookie orders delayed

Breaking News
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York (GSNENY) will suspend or delay all activities beginning Tuesday, March 17 through Sunday, April 19.

It is out of an abundance of caution for girls and volunteers involved in the program. All in-person, council-supported events, activities, training, and mobile programming are canceled from March 17 through April 19.

All council service centers and offices will be closed to the public and GSNENY staff will be working remotely. Staff members are available for support by calling (518) 489-8110. Leaders are being encouraged to use webinars, teleconferences, and other technologies to engage girls and adults.

The start of the second half of the 2020 Cookie Program that begins with the distribution of initial order cookies will be delayed at least four weeks.

The organization will be closely monitoring the situation and based on prevailing conditions in the community and government directives, may be modified as needed.

“We fully intend to complete this year’s Cookie Program and will provide needed support to troops,” said GSNENY CEO Mary Buszuwski.

