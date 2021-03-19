Gillibrand comments on allegations against Reed

(WETM) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is among the first public officials to speak regarding sexual misconduct allegations made against Congressman Tom Reed. The junior senator from New York, a Capital Region native, was in Western New York on Friday when asked about a story about the allegation in the Washington Post.

She was also asked what steps could be taken against the Republican congressman. “It could be done through the House Ethics Committee,” Gillibrand said. “There’s also a process in the House and Senate, but I don’t know enough about the allegations to know what the appropriate process would be.”

The House of Representative’s Ethics Committee had no comment regarding the allegations against Reed.

NEWS10’s sister station the Southern Tier also reached out to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and the office of Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.