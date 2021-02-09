Gillibrand, colleagues introduce Justice for Black Farmers Act

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, alongside Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Tina Smith (D-MN), and Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA), introduced legislation to address systemic discrimination within U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) federal agriculture policy. Gillibrand says that due to a history of discrimination, Black farmers have been systemically stripped of millions of acres of farmland and hundreds of billions of dollars of inter-generational wealth.

The senators say the Justice for Black Farmers Act will help to end and correct discrimination within the USDA and create policies to protect the remaining Black farmers from losing their land, provide land grants to create a new generation of Black farmers and restore the land base that has been lost. Additionally, it will implement systemic reforms to help family farmers across the United States.

“Black farmers and ranchers have been historically excluded in agricultural industries. Inequities in federal policies have stripped them of their land and denied them federal aid. It is not only our responsibility to investigate this systemic discrimination, but we must end and correct it, so that the next generation of Black farmers can grow – especially as we help farmers across the country recover from the economic crisis,” said Gillibrand. “The Justice for Black Farmers Act will put an end to discriminatory practices that have harmed Black agricultural producers for more than a hundred years.”

The Justice for Black Farmers Act will:

End discrimination within USDA: The Act creates an independent civil rights oversight board to conduct reviews of any appeals of civil rights complaints filed against USDA, investigate reports of discrimination within USDA, and keep the Farm Service Agency County Committees in check. In addition, the Act creates an Equity Commission. The Commission is responsible for developing recommendations to reform FSA County Committees. Finally, the Act creates reforms within the USDA Office of Civil Rights, including moratorium on foreclosures during the pendency of civil rights complaints.

Protect remaining Black farmers from land loss: The Act increases the funding for the USDA relending program to resolve farmland ownership and succession, or “heirs property,” issues. The Act provides funding for pro bono assistance, including legal assistance, succession planning and support for development of farmer cooperatives. The Act will also create and fund a new bank to provide financing and grants to Black farmer and rancher co-op institutions. Finally, it will forgive USDA debt of Black farmers who filed claims in the Pigford litigation.

Restore the land base lost by Black farmers: The Act creates a new Equitable Land Access Service within USDA to acquire farmland and provide land grants of up to 160 acres to existing and aspiring Black farmers. These land grants will allow hundreds of thousands of new Black farmers to return to the land in the next decade. To help ensure their success, these new Black farmers will be provided access to USDA operating loans and mortgages on favorable terms.

Create a Farm Conservation Corps: The Act creates a USDA program where young adults from socially disadvantaged communities will be provided with the academic, vocational and social skills necessary to pursue careers in farming and ranching. Participants in the program will be paid by USDA and will serve as on-farm apprentices at no cost to socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers, beginning farmers and ranchers, and organic farmers and ranchers with annual gross farm income of less than $250,000. Black participants who gain experience through this program will have priority for land grants.

Empower HBCUs and advocates for Black farmers: The Act provides resources to 1890s and to nonprofits who serve Black farmers so that they can provide pro bono assistance in identifying land for USDA to purchase and provide as land grants, help new Black farmers get up and running, provide farmer training, and provide other assistance including succession planning and legal assistance to Black farmers. The Act also provides new funding to HBCUs to expand their agriculture research and courses of study.

Assist all socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers: While Black farmers have suffered a unique history of discrimination, other socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers have also been affected. The Act substantially increases funding for USDA technical assistance and for programs such as CSP and REAP, and gives priority for these programs, as well as increased access to funding, to all socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers.