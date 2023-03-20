ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you start seeing a yellow dot in the windows of vehicles, do not be alarmed! Introduced by the New York State Sheriff’s Association, the Yellow Dot program will help law enforcement provide life-saving medical attention immediately after a crash or emergency.

The Yellow Dot will alert first responders that vital medical information is stored in the glove department. So far, over 2 million free Yellow Dots have been distributed to New Yorkers.

New Yorkers interested in getting a free kit can request one here. The kit contains two personal information cards and two Yellow Dot decals.

Recipients are asked to complete both sides of the personal information card in pencil, attach a recent photo, and place the card in their car’s glove compartment. Complete one card for each person who regularly occupies the vehicle and place the Yellow Dot decal on the rear driver’s side window.