Genesee County Village and Museum celebrates centennial of 19th Amendment

MUMFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Genesee Country Village and Museum is exploring the history of women’s rights in a creative new way.
To mark the 100th anniversary year of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, the museum is offering a five-part webinar series, exploring the Women’s Suffrage movement.
The series features talks from experts, scholars, and historians. It explores a variety of topics, including the unique challenges black women have faced in the battle for equality.
You can find ticket information here.
