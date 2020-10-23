Genesee County Village and Museum celebrates centennial of 19th Amendment

WROC Staff

MUMFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Genesee Country Village and Museum is exploring the history of women’s rights in a creative new way.

To mark the 100th anniversary year of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, the museum is offering a five-part webinar series, exploring the Women’s Suffrage movement.

The series features talks from experts, scholars, and historians. It explores a variety of topics, including the unique challenges black women have faced in the battle for equality.

You can find ticket information here.

