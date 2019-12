CICERO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was a narrow escape for a gas station owner in Central New York after heavy snow caused the entire canopy to collapse.

The heavy ice and snow in Cicero, N.Y., was too much to bear for the station’s canopy.

The owner said he was parked under it and went inside for a second to grab some paperwork when it came crashing down.

No one was hurt, but a lot of damage was done to the structure as well as a couple cars.