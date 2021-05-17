Gas prices in the Capital cheaper than state average

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to AAA, the national average price of gas has increased by eight cents, surpassing $3. It’s also nearly 17 cents more than it was a month ago, and over $1 higher than it was at this time last year.

New York’s average is just one penny higher than the national average, and it’s six cents higher than last week. The lowest price in New York is $2.79, while the highest is $3.79.

U.S. average: $3.05 per gallon ($1.88 in 2020)

New York average: $3.06 per gallon ($2.16 in 2020)

GasBuddy says gas prices in Albany have risen 3.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.01 gallon on Monday. Albany gas is 16.1 cents per gallon higher than it was a month ago, and 90.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The cheapest station in Albany is priced at $2.82 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive is $3.19 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 546 local stations.

Still, on average, gas is cheaper than $3 per gallon in other areas of upstate New York and into Western Massachusetts:

Batavia – $2.96 (up two cents since last week)

Buffalo – $2.96 (up three cents since last week)

Ithaca – $2.98 (up three cents since last week)

Rochester – $2.99 (up two cents since last week)

Rome – $3.07 (up four cents since last week)

Syracuse – $3 (up six cents since last week)

Watertown – $3.07 (up four cents since last week)

Springfield – $2.84 (up five cents since last week)

“The Colonial Pipeline shutdown lead to an increase in gas prices at the national level at a time when prices were already rising due to higher crude prices and demand ahead of Memorial Day…States that have been experiencing supply strain should get relief with a decline in prices in coming days.” AAA

AAA says that Memorial Day typically results in some of the year’s highest gas prices. The organization does not expect this to keep people from traveling this year.