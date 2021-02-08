Gas prices are up 5 cents in NY, US as a whole

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York and national average prices for a gallon of gas are both up 5 cents this week, according to AAA. In Albany, gas prices are up 4.8 cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $2.53 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy price reports.

In a ssurvey of 546 stations in Albany, gas prices are 18.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, but 7.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. GasBuddy says the cheapest station in Albany is $2.29 per gallon and the most expensive is $2.65 per gallon, a difference of 36 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.18/g while the highest is $3.09/g, a difference of 91.0 cents.

Gas Buddy says the national average is up 13.2 cents from a month ago and 1.6 cents higher than a year ago.

New York average: $2.51 ($2.64 one year ago)

National average: $2.47 ($2.44 one year ago)

“This morning, WTI crude increased is priced by more than $57, which is the highest settlement price of the year,” AAA says. “Crude prices rose last week after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its production reduction agreement partners met to review compliance with their agreement to collectively reduce their crude production by 7.2 million barrels per day.”

Here are the average prices across the region: