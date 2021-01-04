Gas price averages up across the country

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas, both in New York and across the nation, is up one cent this week.

New York: $2.33 ($2.72 at this time in 2020)

United States: $2.26 ($2.59 at this time in 2020)

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany is priced at $2.11 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive is $2.48 per gallon, a difference of 37 cents.

In different parts of Upstate New York, gas prices are mixed. Some prices are up, some are down, and others haven’t changed since last week.