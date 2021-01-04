Gas price averages up across the country

by: Evan Anstey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas, both in New York and across the nation, is up one cent this week.

  • New York: $2.33 ($2.72 at this time in 2020)
  • United States: $2.26 ($2.59 at this time in 2020)

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany is priced at $2.11 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive is $2.48 per gallon, a difference of 37 cents.

In different parts of Upstate New York, gas prices are mixed. Some prices are up, some are down, and others haven’t changed since last week.

  • Albany – $2.32 (up 1 cent since last week)
  • Batavia – $2.27 (up 2 cents since last week)
  • Buffalo – $2.26 (down 1 cent since last week)
  • Ithaca – $2.30 (up 1 cent since last week)
  • Rochester – $2.30 (no change since last week)
  • Rome – $2.38 (up 1 cent since last week)
  • Syracuse – $2.28 (down 1 cent since last week)
  • Watertown – $2.36 (no change since last week)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

