Gas price averages up across the country

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas, both in New York and across the nation, is up one cent this week.
- New York: $2.33 ($2.72 at this time in 2020)
- United States: $2.26 ($2.59 at this time in 2020)
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Albany is priced at $2.11 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive is $2.48 per gallon, a difference of 37 cents.
In different parts of Upstate New York, gas prices are mixed. Some prices are up, some are down, and others haven’t changed since last week.
- Albany – $2.32 (up 1 cent since last week)
- Batavia – $2.27 (up 2 cents since last week)
- Buffalo – $2.26 (down 1 cent since last week)
- Ithaca – $2.30 (up 1 cent since last week)
- Rochester – $2.30 (no change since last week)
- Rome – $2.38 (up 1 cent since last week)
- Syracuse – $2.28 (down 1 cent since last week)
- Watertown – $2.36 (no change since last week)
