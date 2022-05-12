ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Garth Brooks will be back in western New York this summer for a stop on The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour. The stop on his international tour will take place July 23.

It’s been more than seven years since the top-selling American solo artist of all time performed in Buffalo. And plenty of people are expected to go, as this one will be at Highmark Stadium. Brooks should have no trouble filling the seats, it seems, as numerous previously-announced dates have already sold out.

Rain or shine, the concert will kick off at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. and there will be an eight ticket limit. They’ll cost $98.95. To get tickets once they’re on sale, either go to Ticketmaster, call 1-877-654-2784 or use the Ticketmaster app.