Gamestop stock rises then falls, post-mortem

(WUTR) — In January, a group of online traders decided to talk back control of the stock market, Gamestop in particular. Several multimillion-dollar investors were betting that its value would plummet, so thousands of small-time day traders on the social media platform Reddit, put in their money to bet against them.

NEWS10’s sister station in Utica talked about the debacle with Michael Connolly, an assistant economics professor at Colgate University, who explained the events in plain terms.

“Because there were a lot of Wall Street investors who didn’t think that Gamestop was a good company, had weak—in a sense—fundamentals, weak profits. They were betting that the share price would fall, so they took the other side of that bet by betting that the price would rise. And in sense, in essence, cornered the market,” Professor Connolly said.

Gamestop increased from roughly $15 to about $350 a share, causing big investors on Wall Street to lose millions. But a few days later the stock came back to down to about $50. “We saw this rapid increase in the price and then it fell because the fundamentals didn’t support GameStop being worth that much,” Connolly said.

Because of this, the daytraders ended up losing a lot of money.

“I can say not necessarily illegal, but it’s borderline that these apps allowed these investors to take really big bets. So basically, what they did was they lent them money to then bet that the price will rise. And that is where a lot of people lost money,” Connolly said.

Connolly says retail investors—the “little guys” on Reddit—did what’s called a pump and dump scheme, where you buy the share price low, spread some rumors about it then try to sell it high, which is illegal. The hard part is proving it.

“To link what people were saying anonymously on Reddit with what they actually traded on,” Connolly said, depends on whether the federal government pursues charges and investigates the retail investors involved.