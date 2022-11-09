ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York honored a woman Wednesday night, who is retiring after decades of service. Lillian Moy is the executive director of LASNY and has worked a legal career that spans 40 years.

A gala in her honor was held at the Albany Capital Center. Moy has been executive director since 1995. She said she has enjoyed the work she has done in the community.

“Along with the long hours and the law wages came the opportunity to change people’s lives by giving them housing, stable income and regular healthcare, and there really could not have been a better job,” she said.

Moy is retiring from her role as executive director at the end of the year.